Humane society reporting spike in cats coming into the shelter

While kitten season may be coming to an end, the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is reporting a major spike in the number of cats coming into the shelter.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says over the past week they've seen more than 100 felines including 65 strays.

Coulter is reminding the public to give the humane society a call before dropping off a cat so proper arrangements can be made.

She says their coordinated intake system makes things much easier for everyone.

"It really has proven to be helpful in terms of making sure that the cats are moving through as quickly as possible and smoothly moved into new homes and, in some cases, not even coming into the shelter at all because we are able to determine that they have an owner two houses down and they're just paying you a visit every morning."

Coulter says, while there are a lot of strays, they've seen more in past years.

"While there's still stray cats out there, the numbers are definitely much lower than they were a decade ago. So we've made progress, but we are seeing a lot of surrenders. So that's something that still we're trying to move cats into homes as quickly as possible and trying to get them adopted as well."

She says programs in place are working to keep numbers down, but there are still plenty of cats that need homes.

"We have spayed and neutered thousands of animals in our community and then the voucher programs that all area municipalities are offering have helped to provide even more access to spay and neuters, but we do still have challenges in this area more than in, perhaps, other parts of Ontario."

More information about dropping off or adopting a cat can be found at windsorhumane.org.