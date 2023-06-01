Humane Society's annual Strays on Streetcorners fundraiser returns after three year hiatus 

After a three year hiatus, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hosting their annual Strays on Streetcorners fundraiser.

Starting today until June 3, volunteers will be stationed at 14 different intersections throughout Windsor and Essex County to collect donations.

And new this year, supporters will have the option of making a one-time $10 donation by texting STRAYS to 20222.

Strays on Streetcorners is one the the Humane Society's largest annual fundraising event and the money raised will go towards rescue and care for animals in need locally.

Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, says she encourages drivers to keep an eye out for the volunteers.

"They'll be wearing signs, they'll have vests that are labelled that they're volunteers with the Humane Society and all those funds raised will help to support programs right here in Windsor and Essex County."

She says they're very excited about the new way to donate.

"A lot of time people will say 'oh, I don't carry cash', and so this year we're offering people a text-to-give donation option. They can text STRAYS to the text number 20222 and that will be a one-time $10 donation that will help support Strays on Streetcorners."

Coulter explains that the money raised will go towards a wide range of services.

"Anything from supporting access to care, so, a lower cost, affordable spay and neuter, wellness services, programs like our Pyometra Program that saves lives when animals are faced with life-saving condition, our Adoption Program which helps to find animals new homes when they need it, rescue and relief."

According to the Humane Society, the summer months are typically the busiest and there is often an influx of animals going through the shelter in need of care, while donations during the summer are lower than other times of the year.

During the previous Strays on Streetcorners in 2019, $30,000 was raised.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi