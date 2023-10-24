Humane society to host drive-thru microchip clinic in Tecumseh

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society wants to make it easy for pet owners to get their pet microchipped.

On Wednesday, the humane society will be offering a drive-thru microchip clinic in Tecumseh.

Dogs, cats, and rabbits welcome.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says sometimes there is a little bit of a wait depending on how many people are there at the same time, but it's usually pretty smooth.

"At the first station they receive the paperwork, second station we'll review the paperwork and give them the microchip. At the third station the medical team will microchip the pet and at the fourth station is where they pay," she says.

Coulter says microchips are a great form of permanent identification for your pets.

"You can pet can have a collar but that can be taken off or fall off. A microchip is a lifetime identification and that's really the value of it," she says.

The event is $20 cash only.

The microchip clinic is at McAuliffe Park at 2991 Shields St. and runs between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. this Wednesday.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society will be offering a drive-thru microchip clinic at McAuliffe Park in Tecumseh on Wednesday, Oct. 25. (Photo: Windsor-Essex County Humane Society)