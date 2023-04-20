Humane society wants feeding 'community cats' bylaw changed in LaSalle

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is calling on the Town of LaSalle to change a bylaw.

Executive director Melanie Coulter says the town passed a bylaw restricting the feeding of community cats.

She believes the bylaw is unfair to cats and is not humane and is asking the community to email the town's mayor.

Coulter told AM800's The Morning Drive, that a couple was recently fined $255 for not following the bylaw.

She says the couple told the humane society what was happening and the society was surprised.

"These bylaws were new," she says. "They were passed and there wasn't much debate. They kind of slid under the radar in Windsor and LaSalle, both passed bylaws that restricted feeding of community cats but this is one of the first we've seen someone ticketed."

Coulter says the couple's fine was upheld after it was confirmed the cats were microchipped.

"We gave them a microchip scanner, they scanned the cats and they found out these were cats that we released," says Coulter. "So we thought anything if anything falls under the managed program because we have an agreement with the town and they were fixed and returned as part of that and they're being responsibly feed but the fine was upheld. "So this is definitely a concerned.

She says the cats are free roaming cats.

"These people are being responsible, caring for community cats," says Coulter. "These cats are neutered so they're not going to add to the population and so it's really important LaSalle residents tell council that this bylaw needs to change."

The humane society has Trap Neuter Release programs where community cats are neutered, microchipped and returned back into the community to a familiar place where they came from.

According to a human society Facebook post, the bylaw says "that you can't feed cats except as part of a “"rap, neuter or spay, and manage program approved by the Supervisor."

Coulter says Windsor also has a bylaw in place.

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/am-800-cklw/trap-neuter-release/embed" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="Trap Neuter Release"></iframe>