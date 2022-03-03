Hundreds arrested in Russia for protesting Ukraine invasion

(St. Petersburg) -- Russian police have arrested at least 350 anti-war protesters in the city of St. Petersburg.

That number comes from an independent Russian human rights organization.

Multiple videos of Wednesday's protests show police arresting an elderly woman holding an anti-war sign while protesters cheered her on.

In Moscow, police arrested two women and five children who were laying flowers at the Ukrainian embassy.

It's believed that over 76-hundred people across Russia have been detained in anti-war protests since last Thursday.

— with files from MetroSource