Hundreds More COVID-19 Cases in Michigan

Michigan is dealing with another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Over 500 more confirmed cases of the virus are being reported across the state on Thursday.

It was announced that there are now a total of 2,856 cases with the City of Detorit having 851 cases, followed by Oakland County with 668 and Wayne County with 538 caes.

The state is now also reporting 60 deaths, most of which have been reported in southeast Michigan.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will start Friday at the State Fairgrounds at Woodward Avenue and 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

The tests are limited only to those who have a referral from their doctor, and there's a goal to start with testing 400 people a day.

The city of Detroit and its largest employer, Quicken Loans, partnered to set up the tents for the testing that were going to be used for the Quicken-sponsored Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Tournament.

— With files from Metro Source