Hundreds more Job Losses Coming after Elimination of Third Shift

The end of the third shift at Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) Windsor Assembly Plant will take hundreds more jobs with it.

Two facilities will be hardest hit as part of FCA's Just In Time production system, according to Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout.

He says Syncreon will lose roughly 120 full time staff and Flex N Gate Lakeshore will lose more than 100.

While more than 700 FCA workers took buy outs for early retirement, that won't be an option for Nabbout’s membership.

"We are hopeful that there will be another investment and another vehicle, so the hope is still there for our people to get back to work and maybe those employers will figure out something," he added.

Nabbout says the general feeling around area facilities is it "sucks", but everyone's holding their head up high.

"Not something our members are going to be feeling good about, but we're optimistic because we have a commitment to continue fighting for our jobs and a new product to come to this area," says Nabbout.

He tells AM800 News it's not the first time something like this has happened and Windsor always comes back.

"The automotive sector is the heart and soul for our city and we're hopeful that we're going to do something and they will be able to find a future in this city," he says.

Even with the buyouts, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says it's still unknown how many employees will be laid off at the Windsor Assembly Plant when production drops to two shifts on July 13.