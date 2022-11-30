Hundreds of charges laid as part of child exploitation investigations

Hundreds of charges have been laid across Ontario, including in Windsor-Essex, as part of a provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.

The results of the investigations completed in October, named Project MAVERICK, were announced Wednesday by Ontario Provincial Police.

During the month, the 27 policing partners, including the Windsor Police Service, conducted 255 investigations, completed 168 search warrants, and seized 1,032 devices.

In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people including three from Windsor-Essex.

A 43-year-old Windsor man faces two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

A 45-year-old Amherstburg man is facing four counts of luring a person under the age of 16.

A 27-year-old Windsor man faces six counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of accessing child pornography, six counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of failing to comply with undertaking.

During the investigations, 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded.

There are also 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.