Hundreds of New Housing Units Planned for Downtown Windsor

Hundreds of new housing units are being planned for downtown Windsor.

Council will be asked to consider re-zoning for up to five 16-storey residential towers at 825 Riverside Dr. W. and site-plan approval for a 16-storey 119-unit condo building at 600 Ouellette Ave. Monday.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says both projects will qualify for downtown Windsor's Community Improvement Plan (CIP) when they hit their final stages.

"If you look at what they're paying for that small parcel of land today in taxes and what they will be paying once it's a 16-storey building with hundreds of units on it, it will be quite the incentive," added Bortolin, who goes on to say it's exciting to see the CIP working as planned.

He says a low vacancy rate has driven up rent in the city over the past 10-years, so both projects will help by freeing up affordable housing stock.

"Just by adding stock to our system, so to speak, you're going to see those skyrocketing rents sort of level off," he added.

Council is in the midst of creating a city-wide affordable housing CIP.

Bortolin hopes it's ready when the development on Riverside Drive returns for site plan approval.

"By the time they actually come to us, we may have that CIP ready and we may be able to offer them incentives to create affordable units as well," he says.

City council gets underway at 11 a.m.