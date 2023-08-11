Hundreds of people attend Windsor's first ever Ford Fest

Hundreds of people were in attendance at Windsor's first ever Ford Fest.

Members of the community came together Friday evening to take part in the celebration hosted by the Ontario PC Party.

City and County officials were in attendance, including Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

The event featured free food, free amusement rides, a bouncy castle, cotton candy, and more.

Despite the rain, everyone stayed in attendance just to catch a glimpse of the Premier. When Doug Ford arrived, it took over 20 minutes for him to take the stage as he hugged members of the community, took photos with fans, and shook hands with those at the event.

During Premier Doug Ford's speech, he spoke about the successes of Windsor-Essex, including the new acute care hospital, the expansion of Highway 3, and securing the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant.

Premier Doug Ford with a fan during Ford Fest. August 11, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Premier Ford says he's going to keep fighting for Windsor-Essex.

"We're going to make sure when we bring these great paying jobs, bring affordable and obtainable housing, we have to make sure that we don't have these interest rates go up any more because they're killing people with these high interest rates, we're going to continue working with the municipalities, with the auto sector, with everyone that's involved."

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says there is a lot happening in the region.

"Moving forward the hospital, and moving forward with Highway 3 to get a lot of our county municipalities their goods and services up to the bridge, the new bridge that's going to be built. And we're desperately needing a new hospital here, and all the new jobs that are coming. And it's going to create for a us a real economic boost."

Earl Jones was in attendance and says he's a Conservative. He says he's met the Premier a few times now.

"When he was here a few years ago, and also when we were campaigning he was at the federal one, in Ottawa when we had the federal one. I like him. He says what he's going to do, and he does it."

Doug Zavitz attended with his wife and son and says they attended to celebrate Ford Fest.

"I like that he thinks of our province as a business, and he's trying to bring more jobs to the region, and he's trying to take care of the housing crisis and so forth."

Doug Zavitz and his son during Windsor's Ford Fest. August 11, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Barry Brugge attended with his wife and granddaughters to celebrate all the Premier has done.

"The wife got a message over her phone, inviting us, and it sounded like a lot of fun for our granddaughters."

Barry Brugge with his granddaughter during Windsor's Ford Fest. August 11, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Jay Mallet attended and says he's proud of things Ford has done.

"Some of the stuff he did for Windsor to getting power generation down here mostly for the Big Three."

A wide range of officials were in attendance including Windsor councillors Jim Morrison and Ed Sleiman, Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara, Tecumseh deputy mayor and deputy warden for the County of Essex Joe Bachetti, Amherstburg councillor Linden Crain, Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire, among many others.

MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Andrew Dowie, MPP for Essex, Anthony Leardi, and MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, Trevor Jones were also in attendance, as well as many provincial MPs and MPPs.

The event ran from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. at the Ciociaro Club.