Hundres of Dollars in Gift Cards Handed Out to Local Agencies

The Unemployed Help Centre and Drouillard Place are the most recent community agencies to benefit from the Families Support Families initiative.

Over 100 cards valued at $100 each are being distributed, and each agency will ensure they are shared with low-income families with children in Windsor-Essex.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solcz Family Foundation and the Windsor Spitfires family, led by the Schwab Family, Stephen and John Savage, along with Bob Boughner, provided $200,000 dollars worth of gift cards that could be exchanged by families in need.

According to a release form the City of Windsor, the effort was aimed at alleviating some of the early pressure on food banks and social distancing challenges.

From there, the City and the WindsorEssex Community Foundation also stepped forward with funding, and in total, the partnership has brought forward $355,000.