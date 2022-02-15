Huron Church Road businesses impacted by Ambassador Bridge blockade

A keyholder at a cannabis dispensary in Windsor says the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge has taken a toll on business.

Matt Paulnitz is with Spiritleaf, which is located on Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West in the Ambassador Plaza.

He says the cannabis dispensary had a front row seat and says the best word to describe the past week is "chaotic."

"We kind of have a front row seat here watching everything unfold especially with our parking lot being sort of what seemed like a base of operations for a lot of these protesters."

Paulnitz says the store had to turn customers away that refused to wear a face mask and says some customers did not want to make their way down to the store due to the blockade.

He says business has been impacted.

"Everything around the border being all closed off, like Huron at Tecumseh are both being blocked off, College being blocked off, Wyandotte, University, a lot of people I think didn't want to make their way out here and it definitely took a toll on a lot of our sales," Paulnitz said.

He says the blockade has taken a toll on sales.

"I know people didn't want to wear masks, we wouldn't allow into our store just because of store policy but not only that, I think people just didn't want to make their way out."

Paulnitz says the dispensary remains open but customers will need to use back roads to attend the shop.

Windsor police continues to have all eastbound and westbound arterial roads off of Huron Church Road between the E.C. Row Expressway and the bridge entrance blocked off.