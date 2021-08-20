Huron Church Road Construction Extended

The City of Windsor is extending the lane restrictions on Huron Church Road.

The restrictions between Tecumseh Road West and College Avenue will continue until at least September 6 for for final electrical, signal and landscaping work.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante represents the area and says weather has played a factor in the slight delay.

"My understanding was that the weather has contributed to the delay with record rainfalls and extreme weather conditions," he says. "So I know that's played a role."

When it comes to area residents, Costante says they ave been very understanding.

"With respect to the actual construction and any delays or any issues, or any nuisances, I've heard nothing from residents, it's been smooth sailing... With cross border activity because of COVID not being as high as it was prior to COVID, I'm sure that also helped mitigate what could have been potential traffic jams or back-ups," says Costante.

The $4.9-million project started in April and includes new pavement, concrete curbs, medians and sidewalks between Girardot Street and College Avenue.

It also includes water main upgrades, street lighting improvements and new traffic signal infrastructure at the intersection of Huron Church and Tecumseh.

The city received $3-million from the provincial government for the project.