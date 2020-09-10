Huron Church Road Construction Nearly Complete

Things will soon be back to normal on Huron Church Rd.

The $4.85-million reconstruction project between Malden Rd. and Pool Ave is nearing completion.

According to the City of Windsor, repeated rain events delayed the work, but all signage and cones will be removed by the end of the week.

Upgrades include new concrete, curbs, sidewalks, medians and street lighting.

The city received $3-million in provincial funding for the project through the Connecting Links Program.

City officials are thanking motorists for their patience during construction.