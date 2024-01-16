Huron Church Road maintenance cost options to be examined by city

The City of Windsor is going to examine new ways to cover the cost of maintaining Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge.

The move comes in light of Ottawa's continued refusal to fully cover all the costs associated with the February 2022 blockade of the roadway leading to the international crossing.

Hundreds of people protesting against various rules and mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic blockaded the route for a week.

The city spent just under $7-million to address the situation but the federal government has only committed to covering $6.1-million, leaving Windsor with a shortfall of over $900,000.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says they're going to keep beating the drum until they get a positive resolution to this issue.

"What you hear around the council table and from my office for sure, is continued frustration that the federal government has decided to put on the backs of taxpayers of the City of Windsor an almost $1-million expense related to the execution of the Freedom Convoy issue that happened a few years ago. It's patently unfair and it makes no sense to any of us here," he says.

Dilkens says he's still perplexed why they didn't get the money in the first place.

"They asked us to provide an estimate of expenses, which we did, we told them it was $6.9-million. They sent a minister, then minister Marco Mendicino down here, who said we're going to reimburse the City of Windsor up to $6.9-million. Then someone in the bureaucracy decided to cut the legal bills in half and legal made up a considerable part of the work that had to happen," he says.

On Dec. 29, 2022, previous Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino came to Windsor to announce that the federal government would provide up to $6.9-million to cover the City of Windsor's costs associated with managing and ending the blockade.

Since that time, the federal government has repeatedly stated it will not cover certain legal cost associated with the blockade.

Council passed a motion Monday to explore ways to make sure future costs of maintaining Huron Church Road are not a burden to the municipality.

Long-term options that will be explored by administration include a toll road or reaching agreements with the upper levels of government.

Dilkens says it is odd that you have a municipal road leading to an international border crossing and they've always said Huron Church should be part of the provincial road network.

"You have a provincial highway that leads to the new Gordie Howe Bridge, you should have a provincial highway that leads to the foot of the Ambassador Bridge," he says. "Not throwing darts at any people for that not happening yet, but you see situations like the Freedom Convoy which put a spotlight on the situation again, it should make people look very seriously on what is going to happen down the road."

A report on possible options will be brought back to a future meeting of city council.