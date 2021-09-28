Huron Lodge boosting staffing levels thanks to ministry funding

The City of Windsor is getting some much needed help at the Huron Lodge long-term care home.

The city-owned facility has received $440,000 from the Ministry of Long-Term Care to hire five additional full-time staff members.

"That will allow us to hire five additional workers from registered practical nurses to personal support workers, kitchen staff, infection control as well as a social worker," says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. "All of them are meaningful additions to one of the best long-term care homes in our entire region."

He says numerous staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past while an outbreak was declared late last year — the additional funds should help alleviate that.

Dilkens says the ministry recognized a need at the home.

"The Ministry of Long-Term Care actually reviews on an annual basis the acuity level of the residents in our home," says Dilkens. "So they've come to the conclusion that additional funds were required to address the acuity needs inside of Huron Lodge. So it's good news because it means that we're getting more money to hire additional staff."

He adds more staff are needed immediately as the region continues to deal with the fourth wave.

"We want to hire those folks as soon as possible," he says. "We know that there are ongoing needs and challenges because of the pandemic that the sooner we can get these folks on board the better we can provide the service. I think all of the residents who live there and certainly their families will be happy that these additional positions were approved by the Province of Ontario."

Third doses, or COVID-19 booster shots, were given to residents at the home in August.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi