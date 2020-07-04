Huron Lodge Cleared to Resume Outdoor Visits

Huron Lodge has been cleared to resume outdoor visits.

The long term care facility had to cease in person visitations last week when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Windsor, who owns and operates the facility, three rounds of testing have been performed to verify there is no spread of the virus.

In a release, the home thanked residents and their families for their patience and say outdoor visits can resume immediately.

Anyone who would like to visit a loved one must still call ahead to arrange a time.