Huron Lodge COVID-19 outbreak putting a strain on staff members

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says a COVID-19 outbreak at Huron Lodge Long Term Care Home in south Windsor is putting a strain on staff members.

"This number of folks impacted requiring to isolate puts additional strain on the remaining staff that work in the facility who have to pick up extra hours and have do double duty in some cases to make sure the residents are cared for in that facility," says Dilkens.

Speaking on AM800 The Morning Drive, Dilkens says all staff members and residents are vaccinated.

"Huron Lodge has always been a first class facility, it will remain that way and we will make sure we apply all the resources necessary to take care of the residents who live there," says Dilkens.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, there are currently 34 staff cases at the home.

The city owns and operates the site on Cabana Road.

The outbreak was declared earlier this month.