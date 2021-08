Residents at Huron Lodge in Windsor will be receiving their third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine next month.

According to Mayor Drew Dilkens, third doses will be given to residents of the long-term care home starting on September 7.

He says the shot is going to any resident who has had at least five months in between their last vaccination.

Dilkens says at this time, caregivers and staff will not be getting a third dose.