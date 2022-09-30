Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A revived Hurricane Ian is bearing down on South Carolina's coast and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods.

Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in flooded homes and was blamed in at least six deaths in the state.

With South Carolina's coast under a hurricane warning, shopkeepers sandbagged storefronts in flood-prone areas and a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston for higher ground.

In Florida, meanwhile, rescue crews piloted boats through inundated streets to save thousands from flooded homes and shattered buildings.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least 700 rescues were conducted in his state already, mostly by air.