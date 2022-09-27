Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

HAVANA - Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm as it continued to strengthen, with sustained winds of 125 mph.

Authorities in Cuba evacuated more than 50,000 people in Pinar del Rio province, the country's main tobacco-growing region, ahead of Ian's arrival, which was expected to bring flooding.

The government also set up dozens of shelters in the island.

The hurricane is expected to strike Florida as early as Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 storm.