Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes silenced the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 at Little Caesars Arena.

Teuvo Teravainen scored the other goal for Carolina, which has won six of its last seven games.

James Reimer made 19 saves for his 22nd career shutout.

Jimmy Howard stopped 34-of-35 shots in defeat as Detroit lost its sixth straight.