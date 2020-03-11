Hurricanes Down Detroit

The Carolina Hurricanes scored three times in the third period to push past the Red Wings 5-2 in Detroit.

Justin Williams snapped a 2-all tie with a power-play goal early in the third and Sebastian Aho scored shorthanded a few minutes later.

Aho then added a power-play goal late in the frame to seal the deal as Carolina won its third straight.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Christoffer Ehn scored for Detroit, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

The Red Wings are in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 17-48-and-5 record.

with files from Associated Press