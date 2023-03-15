iHeartRadio
Hurricanes' Svechnikov out for season with torn ACL


Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates after he scored against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) and defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

(Raleigh, NC)  --  The Carolina Hurricanes will be without their young star player for the remainder of the season.  

Right wing Andrei Svechnikov is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL last weekend.  

The 22-year-old will have surgery on Thursday morning in Raleigh.  

Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell said that the team is "confident that Andrei will make a full recovery."

Svechnikov finishes the year with 23 goals and 32 assists in 64 games played.  

— with files from MetroSource

