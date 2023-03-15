Hurricanes' Svechnikov out for season with torn ACL

(Raleigh, NC) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will be without their young star player for the remainder of the season.

Right wing Andrei Svechnikov is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL last weekend.

The 22-year-old will have surgery on Thursday morning in Raleigh.

Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell said that the team is "confident that Andrei will make a full recovery."

Svechnikov finishes the year with 23 goals and 32 assists in 64 games played.

