Husso stops 38 shots as surging St. Louis Blues down Vancouver Canucks 3-1

VANCOUVER - Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues overpowered the undermanned Vancouver Canucks en route to a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Brayden Schenn, on a second period power play, and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues (25-11-5), while Vladimir Tarasenko registered a pair of assists.

Tanner Pearson had the lone goal for the Canucks (18-19-4), who have six players and two assistant coaches in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

St. Louis got stellar goaltending from Ville Husso, who stopped 38-of-39 shots and has a .963 save percentage in his last five games.

Michael DiPietro had 14 saves in his season debut for Vancouver, becoming the fourth goalie to play for the team this season.

Canucks all-star Thatcher Demko, backup Jaroslav Halak and taxi squad netminder Spencer Martin are all in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol alongside forwards Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and J.T. Miller. Assistant coaches Scott Walker and Kyle Gustafson were added to the list on Sunday.