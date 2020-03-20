Hydro Disconnection Suspended in Windsor 

Enwin utilities is extending its suspension period to disconnect hydro for customers who are in arrears.

The suspension period was in place over the winter months and has been extended for another three months.

The utility has made the change to help people who are self-isolated or suffering financial challenges due to the coronavirus.

"Some of the most vulnerable customers will be forced to stay home or work from home, potentially with reduced incomes," says ENWIN's CEO Helga Reidel.

Other utilities across the province are also taking the same measures. ​