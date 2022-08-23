Hydro One to speak to Essex Council about ways to improve frequent power outages

Hydro One will go back in front of Essex council next month.

During Monday's special meeting, council voted unanimously to have Hydro One come back in September to discuss issues with power flickers the community is facing throughout the town.

Many residents throughout the town have been experiencing power flickers which have become a regular occurrence, sometimes multiple flickers in one night.

Residents frustrations are growing as they report damages to electronics and appliances.

Hydro One says they are working to improve reliability of its services.

Gaurav Kumar, Manager of Distribution Investment with Hydro One, says he completely understands the frustrations.

He says the outages don't have anything to do with the growth of population in county.

"The momentary outages are not related to an overload. Our system is not taxed at capacity at this point, we have capacity for load growth in the area and it's not connected to that."

He says Hydro One is installing equipment to minimize the number of customers affected by an outage and to reduces outage durations for customers.

"We have these infrared patrols on the distribution lines, and what these patrols do is they go up and down the entire distribution feeder wherever it is, along streets, off roads if need be, and they look for vegetation that might encroach on the feeders themselves."

Julie Hedges, a resident in Essex, says she's confused with the reasons that Hydro One have given for the outages.

She says since January of this year, she's counted 38 power outages in her home.

"The weather has been perfectly fine. But, you're telling us it's the squirrels, it's the trees, but you've already sent people out to do maintenance to trim trees and we're still continuing. This is just from this year."

An exact date for the special meeting between Hydro One and council hasn't been set, however it is scheduled for September.