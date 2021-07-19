Hydrogen Sulfide Detector Activated in Wheatley

Some homes and businesses in Wheatley have been evacuated.

According to Chatham-Kent Fire, crews responded to 15 Erie Street North for reports that the hydrogen sulfide detector had activated just after 8am.

Firefighters from Wheatley and Tilbury are currently on scene and the Windsor Fire Hazmat team is on route.

Erie St N. between Talbot St. and Elm St. and Talbot St. E between Erie St. to Little St. are closed off.