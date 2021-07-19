Hydrogen Sulfide Detector Activated in Wheatley
Some homes and businesses in Wheatley have been evacuated.
According to Chatham-Kent Fire, crews responded to 15 Erie Street North for reports that the hydrogen sulfide detector had activated just after 8am.
Firefighters from Wheatley and Tilbury are currently on scene and the Windsor Fire Hazmat team is on route.
Erie St N. between Talbot St. and Elm St. and Talbot St. E between Erie St. to Little St. are closed off.
As AM800 news reported last month, a State of Emergency was issued June 2 after a reported gas leak at 15 Erie St. N.
16 people were displaced and utilities were cut off to the area the following day.
The State of Emergency was lifted on June 28.
Hydrogen sulphide is a naturally occurring gas that is both toxic and flammable.
- with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley and Rob Hindi