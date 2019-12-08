Hyman, Matthews Score Twice in Win Over the Blues

Auston Matthews broke out of a slump with a pair of goals and Zach Hyman also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Blues 5-2 in St. Louis on Saturday night.

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in the win. Toronto had lost seven in a row against St. Louis.

David Perron and Ivan Barbashev scored for St. Louis, which has lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

Matthews had gone a season-high five games without a goal. He broke a 1-1 tie with a wrist shot from the left wing 6:51 into the opening period.

Matthews, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2016 NHL draft, had scored just once in seven career games against the Blues.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was pulled for the first ever time in a regular-season game. He allowed four goals on the first eight shots he faced and didn't finish the first period.



With files from the Associated Press