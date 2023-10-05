'I am a white nationalist': accused in fatal truck attack in London penned his own manifesto

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

On June 6, 2021, members of a Muslim family were struck by a pickup truck while waiting to cross the street in London, Ont.

Veltman has already admitted he was driving the pickup truck that killed four members of the Afzaal family and seriously injured a fifth member.

Talat, Salman, Madiha and Yumnah Afzaal all died. Their (then) nine-year-old son survived his injuries.

At the trial Wednesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan, a digital forensic examiner with the Windsor Police Service continued his evidence.

He was tasked with examining the data from five electronic devices seized from Veltman’s downtown London apartment; a cellphone, laptop, external hard-drive and two USB thumb drives.

On one of the thumb drives and external drive, Sgt. Guan found a document, entitled "A White Awakening."

In an agreed statement of facts, the defence concedes the document was written by Nathaniel Veltman.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh read excerpts from the document.

"Below are my political views," Veltman writes. "I am human and prone to error. I apologize for rambling. I keep changing my mind about what I want to say."

Veltman says he is against "mass immigration" and multiculturalism.

"European people have the right to exist," Veltman wrote.

In numerous places, Veltman writes about "Muslim on white" crime although he doesn’t offer any reliable examples other than theories that have been debunked.

"Democracy is mob rule after all," Veltman also wrote.

He also calls for the creation of a "new society" where "white people" can live without needing drugs for anxiety and a place where "cancel culture" would not exist.

CTV News has made an editorial decision to not report on specific portions of the manifesto because of offensive content.

After the excerpts were read, Justice Renee Pomerance gave the 14-person jury another midtrial instruction about emotional reactions.

She told the jury she expected they would find Veltman's opinions "offensive" but she cautioned them to not let those emotions decide the case.

Justice Pomerance told the jurors they cannot convict Veltman because they don't like his opinions or "because you want to take a stand against racism."

She warned them they must decide the case based on Veltman's actions not his beliefs.