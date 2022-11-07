'I Love the 90's Tour' coming to Caesars Windsor

It's the 90's again at Caesars Windsor.

The casino has announced the "I Love the 90's Tour" is coming to The Colosseum stage on March 2.

The tour is headlined by Vanilla Ice but will also include performances from Rob Base, The Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, and Young MC.

In a release Caesars Windsor says, the throwback tour started in 2016 and was "an instant hit" according to Rolling Stone.

Some well-known tracks from the artists include Ice Ice Baby, It Takes Two, Bust a Move and I Swear.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10am.