'I've never seen it like this before': Food bank usage continues to rise locally

Reliance on local food banks continues to grow throughout the region.

With more people relying on food banks due to the growing food inflation costs, local foods bank are asking for those who can donate to do so.

Numbers from Statistics Canada's latest inflation report, published on Tuesday, showed that in January, food prices saw a year-over-year increase of 11.4 per cent, up from 11 per cent the previous month.

Since last August, the food inflation rate has been above 10 per cent, despite the inflation rate seeing a decline.

The CEOs of the three major grocery chains, Loblaw, Metro and Empire, are set to testify before a House of Commons committee as they face accusations of profiting off of inflation.

June Muir , CEO of the UHC Hub of Opportunities and President of Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, says there are people accessing the food banks who have never used one before.

"We do have food. We might not have a variety of food, but we have food. But the need is growing. We have people on fixed incomes, we have youth, we have seniors, we have people that are working that are accessing a food bank that never accessed a food bank before. So, we're trying to help everyone, but it is difficult."

She says she's never seen it like this before.

"I'm putting that call out to action, if you can donate $5, go on our website www.uhc.ca, donate $5. It goes a long way. People are in need, and I've never seen it like this before."

She adds that food inflation has affected so many that people aren't embarrassed to use a food bank.

"I don't find that people are embarrassed because we are very passionate about what we do. I have a great team, we make them feel at home. But, I think food inflation has hit so many families and individuals that no one is embarrassed anymore. People just can't keep up, they need help. So, we're just trying to keep enough food in stock to make sure that we can feed everyone, and that is a real challenge."

Muir adds that anyone who is able to donate, no matter the amount, can do so on the Hub of Opportunities website.

Within the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association there are 15 local food banks that work together to give out food.

-with files from Rob Hindi and CTV News