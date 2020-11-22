Ibaka Leaves Toronto for L.A.

Serge Ibaka is headed to Los Angeles.

Ibaka signed a two-year contract worth $19 million with a player option in the second season, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Raptors back in February 2017 from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round draft choice.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with Toronto last season.

Earlier Saturday, Toronto agreed to terms with guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, US$85-million deal.

(The Canadian Press) & ( ESPN )

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were plenty busy on the second day of free agency.

After losing Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets, they signed Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague.

ESPN reports the Thompson deal is worth 19-million dollars over two years while Teague's deal is for one year. Veteran big man Nerlens Noel is going to the New York Knicks on a one-year deal, as per ESPN.

Lastly, ESPN reports Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year deal worth 40-million-dollars.