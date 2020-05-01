IBEW Organizes Caravan to Support Healthcare Workers



WINDSOR — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers wants to send a message to local health care workers that they are not alone.

IBEW Local 636 has organized a caravan for Saturday, May 2nd at 8:30am, starting at the Old Sears parking lot.

Business Manager Brian Manninger says they will be driving by each health care location and honking their horns in support.

The local has about 750 workers in the health care field representing clerks in hospitals and Personal Support Workers at Assisted Living of Southwestern Ontario.

"We are expecting about 80 or so people, maybe more, we are going to drive by each location and honk and have a good time," he says.

Manninger says his members are stressed.

"They are dealing with it, as I said, the stress for them is unbelievable," he adds. "But they are going to work every day and looking after the people they care for, no second thoughts, they are scared for their own safety and the safety of their family because they don't know who they are going to run into."