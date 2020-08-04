Ice Cream Bikes in Essex

The President of the Essex County Ravens Football Club wants to introduce ice cream bikes in the Town of Essex.

Glen Mills is asking council to approve his request and says money raised from ice cream sales will help offset costs for children who cannot afford to play.

"Our program, we don't turn kids away that can't afford to play," says Mills. "Every young man has an opportunity to play and things like that so we're always trying to find ways to help offset some of those costs. So this is, I think one venture that would help us do that."

He says he'll be before town council Tuesday night.

"If I was stationary in one place, I could of got a permit and stuff already but because the bikes move around, I have to go in front of town council to request permission to be able to do that," says Mills.

He says he's optimistic council will approve his request.

"I think it's great for the town," says Mills. "You know we're going to get some of our kids involved as well. They'll be paddling the bikes and doing stuff like that as well so it's a great opportunity for them. I think it's a great opportunity for our program. I think it's a great opportunity for the town."

Mills says he has already looked at a couple of bikes and if his request is approved, he hopes to have the bikes operational within the next two weeks.

Tuesday's council meeting starts at 6pm.