Ice Cube set to perform at Caesars Windsor

Hip-Hop legend Ice Cube will be live and in concert at Caesars Windsor's Colosseum stage next year.

Caesars has announced that the award-winning rapper will hit the stage on Thursday, February 23 at 8 p.m.

Ice Cube was part of the rap group N.W.A but left later on to become a solo artist.

He then went on to sell over 10 million albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a part of N.W.A.

Ice Cube was also the star of films such as Friday, Ride Along and Barbershop.

Tickets go on sale on November 4 to the general public.

