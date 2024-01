A loss for the Windsor Spitfires.

They fell to the Ice Dogs 5-2 on Sunday afternoon in Niagara in a battle of division basement dwellers.

Liam Greentree scored his 23rd goal of the season and picked up an assist while Josef Eichler also scored in the losing effort.

The Spits are back in action at home at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday, January 10th against Saginaw.

Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.