WINDSOR — Chatham-Kent OPP is thanking the U.S. Coast Guard for saving a man in Lake St. Clair.

Provincial Police were called to the waterway on Sunday, February 23 around 6:43pm for a report of a man falling through the ice.

The man was found, but police couldn't reach him, so the Coast Guard's help was requested.

The victim was rescued and taken to hospital as a precaution.