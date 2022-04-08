ICGO donates over 280,000 KN95 face masks across region

A local organization is announcing a massive donation of personal protective equipment for Windsor-Essex.

The Integrative Canadian Group Organization has announced a donation of 288,000 KN95 face masks that are ready for distribution across the region. They say this is a generous contribution from the Canadian Red Cross.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Friday masks will be handed out in various senior homes, long-term care facilities, and other group home type establishments.

Officials hope the masks will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the province plunges into yet another wave of the pandemic.

President of the ICGO, Khassan Saka, says it's still important to protect our most vulnerable populations.

Approximately half of the 20,000 masks have already been designated for distribution accordingly, with over 250,000 still available to the community.