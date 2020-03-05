iClimb Raises $40,000 Supporting the Eliminating of Childhood Poverty

WINDSOR — More than $40,000 was raised at this year's edition of the annual United Way iClimb event.

Nearly 900 students and 23 workplace teams took part in the 1,000-step challenge at the WFCU Centre raising money to support the elimination of childhood poverty.

Census data shows one in five children in Windsor-Essex are living in poverty with that rate as high as 50% in some neighbourhoods.

Proceeds will support programs focused on youth in areas that need the most help — downtown Windsor, west Windsor and Leamington.

This the 11th year United Way has hosted the event which was raised more than $450,000 since in began.