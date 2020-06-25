Iginla Headlines 2020 Hall Class

Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility.

Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, women's hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O'Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O'Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league's colour barrier 60 years earlier.

Six-time Stanley Cup champion Kevin Lowe will join Iginla in the players' category along with forward Marian Hossa, defencemen and Doug Wilson and three-time Olympic gold medallist Kim St. Pierre, the first female goaltender elected to the hall.

Ken Holland, the former G.M. of the Detroit Red Wings will go in as a builder, rounding out the 2020 class unveiled in Toronto following a vote by the hall's 18-member selection committee.



with files from Canadian Press