IHOP Restaurant Coming to Windsor

Windsor is getting an IHOP Restaurant.

Toronto-based K2 Group has announced plans to open a minimum of five locations in Ontario after securing a franchisee deal with Dine Brands International.

According to a release, the five restaurants will be open within the next five years in Belleville, Hamilton, Waterloo, London and Windsor.

The Belleville location is slated to open first early next year (2022) and will employ more than 60 people and seat up to 184 guests.

The release says details about further locations are to come.

Dine Brands International is based in California and is a full-service dining company franchising IHOP and Applebee's restaurants in Canada.