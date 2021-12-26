The IIHF World Junior Championship tournament gets underway today.

Canada plays its opening game against Czechia at 7 p.m. on December 26 in Edmonton.

Windsor Spitfires captain Will Cuylle will be representing Team Canada as he made the final 25 man roster for the team earlier this month.

The 10 team tournament kicks off with Finland vs. Germany on December 26 at 2 p.m.

The gold medal game for the World Juniors will be played on January 5 2022.