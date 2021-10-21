IKEA Canada confirms Devonshire Mall location

IKEA Canada has confirmed it will be setting up shop at Devonshire Mall, but it won't be the large store experience customers are used to.

According to a statement from the company, the IKEA Design Studio will allow customers to "design and order complex home furnishing systems," through "one-on-one planning sessions with a trained IKEA design expert."

The company says the design studio concept is new to the Canadian market.

IKEA products and food will not be available in store.

As heard on AM800, the company is looking to hire full-time staff — the job posting can be found on am800cklw.com.

The design studio is slated to open in February 2022.