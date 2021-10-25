Illegal parking blitz around Windsor schools to continue into November

A crackdown on illegal stopping and parking around schools in Windsor is expected to continue for the rest of the month and into November.

The City of Windsor Parking Enforcement Division launched large-scale blitzes at schools across the city on the week of Oct. 12 after a number of complaints over people parking illegally or blocking the driveways of nearby homes.

Coordinator of Parking Services Bill Kralovensky says on the first week they concentrated on Vincent Massey High School at 1800 Liberty St.

27 tickets were issued were issued on the first day of the blitz outside Massey but enforcement officers only had to issue two tickets by the end of that week.

Kralovensky says by Friday, Oct. 22, he had already received complaints about parking issues outside of Massey and he's worried as soon as they're not around, people go back to their bad habits.

"When we are there, people get the message. They park properly and we got no complaints from the neighbours," he says. "When we turn our backs, because we have over 55 schools in the area that we have to patrol, then things just turn around."

For the week of Oct. 18, over 80 tickets were issued at various schools across Windsor.

Kralovensky says they're going to continue the blitz for the rest of the month and into November, and hope they see some changes.

"We're going to go as long as we're needed and hopefully we can make a difference," he adds.

Tickets for those parking illegally range from $40 for stopping in a no-stopping zone to $100 for obstructing the flow of traffic.

With files from Rob Hindi