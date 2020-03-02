Im Earns First PGA Win

Sungjae Im started fast and finished stronger in the final round of the PGA's Honda Classic, winning the event by one shot over Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Tommy Fleetwood.

Im shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday to earn his first PGA Tour victory in 50 starts.

The 21-year-old South Korean finished at 6 under to match the second-highest winning score since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007.

Fleetwood started the day one shot clear of the field and started birdie-birdie to get to 7 under, matching what was the low score in relation to par of the week.

Fleetwood is still seeking his first PGA win.