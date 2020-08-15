Imagine Cinemas Open and Ready for Customers

A local movie theatre chain is ready to welcome back its customers.

Lakeshore Cinemas in Tecumseh opened on Friday now that the region is in Stage 3 of the province's COVID-19 reopening framework.

Imagine Cinemas Spokesperson Gina Facca says there are some changes people will need to be aware of.

"The biggest probably changes are online ticketing which we are requiring," she says. "And that's for a couple of reasons, limited capacity is the biggest one there. We don't want people to come in and be disappointed because there's not a seat available."

She says masks will be required to enter the buildings.

"We are requiring masks to come in the common areas and then once people are seated and enjoying their delicious popcorn and pop then of course they can remove their masks. And if they are in the theatre, they will be six feet away from the next closest group so there will be physical distancing already in the theatres."

Facca says she understands people may not be comfortable going back to the cinema.

"We've done everything we can to make it a clean environment, a safe environment and I think our regulars will come back. They've been contacting us asking when we're open so I think they'll back sooner than the rest and we'll just have to see from there."

Showtimes have been staggered to allow for proper cleaning of the facilities between showings.

Imagine Cinemas also has a location in Leamington, but according to its website, it has not opened yet.