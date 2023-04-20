Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition no longer coming to Windsor

The Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition will no longer be making a stop in Windsor.

A statement provided by Tandem states "due to logistical issues and impossible time constraints, the Imagine Van Gogh Exhibition will not be able to make it to Windsor this July as originally planned".

The exhibit was set to run from July 7 to September 8 at Central Park Athletics located at 3400 Grand Marais Rd E.

The exhibit was supposed to feature more than 200 of Van Gogh's paintings and would aim to bring the artist's canvases to life in a vivid, 360 degree immersive experience.

The statement also states that "Anyone who has purchased tickets to the exhibition will be refunded at point of purchase. Refunds will be applied to the credit card used for purchase and may take up to 15 days".

At this point of time, it has been stated that there is nothing scheduled for a return to Windsor for this particular event.

A statement provided by Tandem stating that the Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition will not longer be making a stop in Windsor. April 19, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of DJ Williams, Local Event Promoter with Jetset Event Management)