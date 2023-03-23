Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition to stop in Windsor this summer

People throughout Windsor-Essex will be able to set their eyes on the immersive paintings of famous artist Vincent Van Gogh.

The Imagine Van Gogh, the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale from France will make its way to Windsor this summer and feature more than 200 of Van Gogh's paintings.

This exhibit aims to bring the artist's canvases to life in a vivid, 360 degree immersive experience, including his most popular pieces Starry Night,Sunflowers, and Irises.

The immersive experience features floor to ceiling showings of Van Gogh's work, while listening to classical music.

DJ Williams, the Local Event Promoter with Jetset Event Management, says this presentation is unique as it's done in Image Totale.

"They are removing the boundaries and the frames of art, and it's combined with classical music where when you walk into the immersive room, you're seeing giant floor to ceiling walls, screens, canvases, where the images are being projected."

The Imagine Van Gogh, the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale is making its way to Windsor this summer. March 22, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jetset Event Management)

He says the exhibit allows viewers to see in Van Gogh's brain and see his life beyond his paintings.

"It's many of his struggles in life with depression, and drinking, and mental illness. A lot of people are aware of Van Gogh cutting off his ear. And people want to get inside, and they want to figure it out. They want to see what the madness versus the creativity is all about."

Williams says before entering the immersive room there is an education room for visitors to walk through beforehand.

"It gives you a background story, not just on Van Gogh, not just the paintings, but also on the creation of the exhibit and the importance of his role in history because a lot of people don't realize that Vincent Van Gogh didn't ever sell one painting in his lifetime."

The exhibition features more than 200 pieces that were created during the last two years of his life, between 1888 when he moved to Arles in the south of France, until his death in Auvers-sur-Oise in 1890.

Imagine Van Gogh will run from July 7 to September 8 at Central Park Athletics located at 3400 Grand Marais Rd E.

Tickets are on sale and more information can be found by clicking here.

