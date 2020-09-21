Immediate Action Expected for Those Who Break New Gathering Limits

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex believes fines and charges will be laid immediately against someone who breaks the new restrictions for private and unmonitored social gatherings in Ontario.

Speaking on Monday morning, Dr. Wajid Ahmed says based on the provincial legislation, action will be taken immediately by police.

As announced by Premier Doug Ford on Saturday, indoor events and gatherings can now only have 10 people, compared to the previous 50, while outdoor events and gatherings are allowed 25 people, compared to the previous 100

"They [the police] recognize that if there's any clear violation then obviously they will act and the whole purpose is empowering police and making it part of the legislation is to ensure that speedy action is taken place," says Dr. Ahmed.

"My guess is and based on the legislation that the action will happen immediately,” he says.” “Unless there's some grey away where people can say arguably that maybe they needed education so they will be provided education but some of these things are very clear cut.”

Dr. Ahmed says the limits cannot be combined.

"If you are even having an event, either it has to be an indoor event or an outdoor," says Dr. Ahmed. "You cannot have an indoor, outdoor event and still go to 35 people limit."

The province has said a minimum fine of $10,000 can be issued for organizers of these events and guests can be fined up to $750.